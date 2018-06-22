Lee County Mosquito Control District to combat pesky problem in Lehigh

The Lee County Mosquito Control District plans to spray Friday night over Lehigh Acres in an effort to relieve a pesky problem.

Standing water left behind by recent heavy rain is causing a growing concern for residents like Michelle Greer.

“I try to be careful with the water that’s around the house, the water in containers and the excess water in my plants,” Greer said.

The mosquito control district is working on new technology to help battle the large number of mosquitoes in the area.

“Currently, we are using drones to examine water bodies to see where vegetation is growing. But there is the potential and we are working towards that to see where mosquitoes could be breeding,” mosquito control district public information officer Eric Jackson said.

Anyone with a mosquito problem can submit a service request through the Lee County Mosquito Control Districts website.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: WINK News