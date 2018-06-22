Bonita Springs using new technology to simplify emergency care

Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue are using two new technologies to keep you safe.

When your life is on the line, emergency responders want to make sure they are on the same page when it comes to handling patient needs.

The first technology they’ve implemented is a tracking system called “Eso” that is used to see where vehicles are to monitor and improve response times.

Firefighters say there are three layers of contact when it comes to a medical call: firefighters, EMS, and then the hospital.

Usually, they relay information regarding the patient at each stop.

With the new software, the patient’s information is put into the Eso one time for all three stops.

“We can transfer not only to the transporting agency that shows up in the ambulance, but we can directly send it to the hospital they are going to,” said Bonita Fire Department Deputy Chief Rich Scott.

The second technology addition is a Bluetooth respiration mask that allows them to effectively communicate during emergencies.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren was live with a look at how the new technology is improving emergency care. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft