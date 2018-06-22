Fatal accident closed lanes of SR 82 at Homestead Rd. Friday

Westbound and eastbound lanes of SR 82 were closed at Homestead Road early Friday morning after a vehicle hit and killed a person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 3:20 a.m., and all lanes were blocked by to emergency vehicles until 6:30 a.m.

In Lee County, SR-82 is closed in both directions at Homestead Rd. due to a crash. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/rBHUIgc6RW — FL511 Southwest (@fl511_southwest) June 22, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol deputies are currently investigating.

