LEHIGH ACRES

Fatal accident closed lanes of SR 82 at Homestead Rd. Friday

Published: June 22, 2018 4:13 AM EDT
Updated: June 22, 2018 6:31 AM EDT

Westbound and eastbound lanes of SR 82 were closed at Homestead Road early Friday morning after a vehicle hit and killed a person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 3:20 a.m., and all lanes were blocked by to emergency vehicles until 6:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol deputies are currently investigating.

