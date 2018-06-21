Woman arrested for prostitution at Port Charlotte massage parlor

An employee of Taiji Massage in Port Charlotte is facing prostitution charges, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, an undercover detective entered Taiji Massage Parlor on 2823 Tamiami Trail as part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. The detective spoke to Shumei Xu, 44, and agreed to have a 30 minute massage for $50.

Shortly after beginning the massage, Xu asked the detective if he “wanted more,” the sheriff’s office said. Xu made physical motions indicating she would provide oral sex for an additional $200.

Xu fled the building after the detective alerted the investigative team, the sheriff’s office said. She was later found two streets behind the business on Linton Lane.

Xu faces charges of prostitution and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation ensured the criminal activity at the massage parlor was not a result of human trafficking, the sheriff’s office said. Xu denied being a victim of human trafficking to investigators, however she will be evaluated by a representative of the Wayne Foundation.

Writer: Katherine Viloria