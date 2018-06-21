SWFL sets world record, collects food donations at Thursday event

One of the most popular places in Southwest Florida just beat the Guinness World Record for the largest human seashell.

1,093 was the lucky number that broke the world record on Fort Myers Beach Thursday.

And through the heat, people from around the world joined together to accomplish the feat. But the event was about more than just beating a record.

“You can see people are bringing great summer foods for families and kids and we’re just very lucky to have the support in this community,” said Kim Berghs, the United Way volunteer center manager.

United Way collected all the donations that the event attendees brought with them. They’ll give the food to local food banks, including Harry Chapin.

“The food is wonderful. We have so many people who need food and especially our children. So I’m happy we can share our income with others,” said Fort Myers resident Nancy Pazdernik.

And the local community hopes to do another event like this in the near future.

“Bring us closer together and hopefully we do something like this again. If not a shell maybe something else,” Pazernik said.

The previous world record for the largest human seashell was set in 2017.

Writer: Erica Brown