Punta Gorda woman pleads guilty for wire fraud

A Punta Gorda woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Hollie Dustin, a licensed real estate broker, used interstate wires to submit the fraudulent invoices to Fannie Mae, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Dustin, 60, owned Home Choice Real Estate which is a company that contracted with Fannie Mae to manage foreclosed properties and then potentially list them, according to the press release.

Dustin fraudulently used ProPreserve, a company that she controlled, to perform preservation services on the properties without Fannie Mae’s knowledge or consent which was against her agreement.

This case was investigated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency – Office of Inspector General.

A sentencing date has not been set.