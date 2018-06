Power restored on Sanibel, LCEC investigating cause

According to the City of Sanibel, 1500-2500 customers were without power for a brief period Thursday morning.

The customers affected were between East Gulf Drive and Middle Gulf Drive.

Lee County Electric Cooperative are aware and heading to the scene, according to a press release.

It is unclear what the cause of the outage is at this time.

Writer: Emily Luft