Over 25 kids sickened at 4H camp in Lake Placid

Highlands County fire and EMS crews are working an incident at the Clover Leaf 4H camp in Lake Placid, according to Highlands County Fire and Rescue.

More than 26 children are being evaluated for illness and are being taken to area hospitals. None are serious at this time. Children from Charlotte County are among those sickened.

Highlands County update: 26 children have been transported to areas hospitals – NONE are serious at this time. Children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties are attending. Additional children are being evaluated. — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

Highlands County Fire & EMS crews are working a “mass casualty incident” at the Clover Leaf 4H camp in Lake Placid. More than 17 children are being evaluated for illnesses, w/numerous area hospital transport. None appear to be serious – more info to come @FOX13News — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018