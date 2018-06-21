LAKE PLACID

Over 25 kids sickened at 4H camp in Lake Placid

Published: June 21, 2018 9:18 PM EDT

Highlands County fire and EMS crews are working an incident at the Clover Leaf 4H camp in Lake Placid, according to Highlands County Fire and Rescue.

More than 26 children are being evaluated for illness and are being taken to area hospitals. None are serious at this time. Children from Charlotte County are among those sickened.

Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media