Man killed in construction accident at Lakes Regional Park

A man was killed Thursday morning in an accident at a construction site at Lakes Regional Park, according to the South Trail Fire & Rescue District.

The man was in his 30s, according to undersheriff Carmine Marceno, of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The man was operating a “skyboom” at the entrance to the park and somehow was trapped between the sky boom and a beam, according to fire officials.

The man died, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, fire officials said.

It appeared to be a single-person accident, but it’s unclear what company the man worked for, Marceno said.

Marceno spoke with members of the media and provided additional updates live via Facebook:

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno speaking about a death investigation at Lakes Park. Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 21, 2018

The circumstances leading up to his death were unclear.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Rachel Ravina