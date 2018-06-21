Neighbors concerned for fish populations, tourism after recent algae blooms in SWFL

The WINK News drone captured stunning aerial views of a recent algae bloom taking over one SWFL river.

Some say the algae is due to the recent Lake Okeechobee water releases, and are worried the water quality could have an impact on fish populations.

The advocacy group Calusa Waterkeeper calls it a perfect storm for a Cyano-Bloom, and they predict a fish kill could follow.

“If it makes its way here, I’m not fishing anymore…there’s no point in fishing. If you try to eat it, it’s just gonna kill the fish,” said one neighbor of the area.

The latest tests near the bloom in Labelle came back negative for dangerous levels of toxins. But people who live nearby say they’re already sick of it.

“It’s killing our tourism, our fisheries, our natural environment around here,” said another neighbor.

Calusa Waterkeeper says that one of the areas the state is keeping an eye on is the Caloosahatchee and one of those algae blooms did exceed the one day exposure guidelines for swimming.

You can see a detailed map of all algae blooms in the area here.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown