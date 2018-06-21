Boy dies after being electrocuted by stove outlet in Fort Myers home

An 8-year-old boy died early Thursday morning after being shocked by an outlet, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Caleb Zedaker, of Fort Myers, was found unresponsive and not breathing around 4:25 p.m. at a home on the 2300 block of Lane Avenue, police said. Caleb touched a 220-volt outlet behind a stove.

Officers began CPR until the Fort Myers Fire Department and Lee County EMS arrived on scene, police said.

Caleb was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and later to Golisano Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the accident and working to determine cause of death. The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted as standard protocol.

Previous Story: 8-year-old shocked after touching outlet in Fort Myers home

Writer: Katherine Viloria