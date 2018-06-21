Bonita Springs man arrested for child porn

A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with child pornography, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

John Charles Hicks, of Naples, is facing charges of 26 counts of child pornography, promoting the sexual performance by a child and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to the FDLE.

FDLE special agents, along with members of homeland security investigations, the FDLE Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on May 25 to Hicks’ home on the 24000 block of Dolphin Street, the FDLE said. Agents seized multiple devices and Hicks is accused of downloading hundreds of images, potentially dealing with child pornography.

The undercover operation started in April 2018 identifying suspects using the internet to send and receive images of child pornography, according to the FDLE.

Hicks was arrested in Naples, and taken to the Lee County Jail, the FDLE said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina