Arrest made in killing of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, according Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach Wednesday night.

Williams is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jahseh Onfroy also known as rapper XXXTentacion.

Williams is also charged with probation violation for a previous grand theft charge and driving without a valid license, records show. He is being held without bail.

The 20-year-old rapper had just left Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on Monday. BSO officials said he was ambushed by two suspects as he left in his electric BMW. He was shot and killed in the front seat.

His attorney, David Bogenschutz, said investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorcycle.

Witnesses say the suspects stole a Louis Vuitton bag and fled in a dark SUV.

Williams is scheduled to have an initial court appearance Thursday.