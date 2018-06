Your Health Now: blood types and skincare

Summer is in full swing and people will be reaching for the sunscreen and other products to keep their skin looking great. A new study shows your blood type could be a deciding factor in how great your skin looks years down the road. Despite your genes, there are several things you can do every day to keep your skin beautiful. Carrie Schuerfranz, a registered nurse from med-spa 22, joined us to talk about healthy skin.