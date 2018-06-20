What do you do when a food item is recalled?

An item you previously purchased has been recalled. What now?

The USDA Food and Poultry Recall Hotline provided tips when dealing with compromised products.

When dealing with recalled food, experts recommend first identifying the recalled food, why it’s being recalled and return it to the store for a refund.

Recalls and alerts from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for June 2018.

Golden Star Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sulfites in Dried Apricots Sour

Golden Star Wholesale of Troy, MI 48084 is recalling, AL Reef Dried Apricots Sour, because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Limited Quantity of Vegetable Trays in a Multistate Outbreak of Cyclospora Illnesses in Select Retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, Because of Possible Health Risk

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (“Del Monte Fresh”) announced today, the voluntary recall of a limited quantity of 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip sold to select retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Del Monte was notified by state agencies of the outbreak and its potential involvement.

Kellogg Company Voluntarily Recalls Honey Smacks Cereal Due to Possible Health Risk

Kellogg Company today announced it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s® Honey Smacks® cereal (with code dates listed below) because these products have the potential presence of Salmonella. No other Kellogg products are impacted by this recall.

World Variety Produce, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Spicy Edamame Because Of Undeclared Allergens

World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling Spicy Edamame 7oz, because it contains the undeclared shellfish/crustacean allergen “Oyster Extract” ingredient within the spicy sauce packet. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Caito Foods, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Cut Melon Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Shearer’s Foods, LLC Issues an Allergy Alert for Undeclared Milk in Meijer Brand Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips

Shearer’s Foods, LLC of Massillon, OH is recalling Meijer brand 9.5 ounce packages of Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk. People who are allergic to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Sanders Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds in Fudge Mini Bites

Sanders announced today that it is recalling its 3.75oz Milk Chocolate Covered Fudge Mini Bites because they may contain undeclared almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

SDQ Trading Inc Issues Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergen in Cheese Biscuits

SDQ Trading Inc. of 651A Lexington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 is recalling its 16.5 oz packages of Cheese Biscuits because they may contain undeclared milk allergen. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergen may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.