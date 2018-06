Semi crash closes part of Alico Rd. Wednesday morning

One person was taken by an ambulance as a trauma alert after a crash with a semi truck Wednesday morning, according to San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue.

The crash shut down part of Alico Road near Green Meadow Road around 7:50 a.m., according to officials.

It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck.

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.