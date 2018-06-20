Sea wall crumbles just feet away from Naples home

Nine months after Hurricane Irma and one Naples resident is still begging her homeowner association to fix her crumbling seawall.

“My bedroom is right here,” said Naples resident Alessandra Panella. “I can’t sleep at night because I hear crackling noises.”

Panella says she’s going to end up floating on her mattress in the canal if the giant hole caused by her cracking sea wall doesn’t get patched up soon.

“It is very dangerous,” Panella said. “I am, I don’t know, 2-feet from the disaster.”

Panella says that it wasn’t this bad when Hurricane Irma hit, but a little bit chips away every day.

Panella has been trying to get someone out to fix the damage, and have emails on emails to prove it.

She has reached out to her HOA, the contractor responsible for cleanup and the county. She even filed for an emergency permit to start the work. But, nothing has happened.

“This ground is not safe,” Panella said. “It’s sand. It’s like living in a house on quicksand.”

Panella says the more she goes back-and-forth with the HOA, the contractor and the county, her safety is at risk.

“We can’t even do it ourself. Even if I had the money for a crazy reason to fix this mess, I’m not allowed to do it because it is a common area,” Panella said.

Panella says every time it rains, the water creeps closer and closer to her home.

WINK News reached out to the HOA several times and never heard back.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Emily Ford