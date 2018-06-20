Power outage that knocked out traffic lights in Cape Coral back on

A power outage that knocked out traffic lights in the area of the 1500 block of Del Prado Boulevard South has been restored, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The traffic lights were impacting traffic along the major Cape Coral road for an hour.

CCPD is urging everyone that must drive through this area to use caution and stop at all intersections to make sure it is safe before proceeding.

Lee County Electric Cooperative spokeswoman Karen Ryan says the power was out for about an hour. She says crews are on scene and over a thousand customers were without power.

Ryan says the cause of the power outage is possible lightning. She says there are sporadic outages in Lehigh Acres due to lightning.

Writer: Emily Ford