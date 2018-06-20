New documents show person monitoring the ankle bracelet in Cape murder-suicide was asleep during crucial alert

Newly released documents reveal the owner of an ankle monitoring company slept through an alert that could have saved Madonna Pierce-McGuire’s life.

Jason W. McGuire, 47, was wearing an ankle monitor when he was accused of fatally shooting his 50-year-old wife Madonna Pierce-McGuire on Dec. 9, 2017, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. He later turned the gun on himself.

But in new documents, Mirriah Hickson, the owner of the ankle bracelet company responsible for monitoring McGuire’s whereabouts said she had been sleeping when McGuire’s bracelet registered an automated alert and missed it.

WINK News reached out to Bracelet United Service for comment but the email used to contact them came back as no longer in service, and the phone number once used is now listed as a wrong number.

Back in April, reports show police didn’t arrive at Pierce-McGuire’s home until seven hours after the ankle bracelet alert.

The 20th Circuit insists it’s not its job to act on these automated alerts. It’s the job of the monitoring company’s responsibility to call the police, or the court.

In the report, Pierce-McGuire told police a week before the murder—she feared McGuire was going to kill her.

In the newly released documents, Pierce-McGuire called police again the day before she was murdered to warn Cape Coral Police Department that her husband had been violating the restraining order by sending her emails.

The attorney for Jennifer Carlisle, Pierce-McGuire’s daughter, called the report a “tragedy of errors,” and said he plans to file a notice of intent for a lawsuit.

The attorney wouldn’t announce who will be named in the suit, but he did say “no one is off the table.”

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Emily Ford