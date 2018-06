New Cape land use codes would allow tiny homes, guest houses

Cape Coral is one step closer to approving a new land development code Wednesday.

This means there could be a change in landscape in the Cape.

The new land development code includes several new concepts including micro home or

“tiny home” developments, guest houses, and additional regulation for food trucks.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live in the Cape to break down the new code. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft