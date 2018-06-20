Law enforcement raided a live-fire training facility, seized all property

Over 70 law enforcement officers raided a live-fire training facility and seized all its property, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden received, from the court, a Writ of Possession Instanter ordering him to seize all property named in the writ and turn it over to the new owner and remove and persons on the property known as Altair Training Solutions, a regional training facility on the 31000 block of Nafi Drive, Immokalee, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Altair Training Solutions company converted the Hendry Correctional Institute four years ago. Altair then went into foreclosure, and then the property was sold to South Florida Ops, LLC for $100 at auction last month.

In 2015, Gov. Rick Scott visited the training site and praised Altair Training Solutions for creating jobs.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t make any arrests.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, SW Florida Regional Bomb Squad, Florida Wildlife Commission, ATF and Homeland Security Investigations assisted Hendry County Sheriff’s Office with collecting all guns and explosives on scene, the press release said.

Once everything was collected, the property was turned over to the new owners, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Writer: Emily Ford