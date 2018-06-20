Florida joins federal apprenticeship program

Florida will be one of 36 states funded for federal apprenticeship programming.

The ApprenticeshipUSA funding initiative is a grant program that aims to grow interest and diversity in apprenticeships.

Florida is hosting a summit Wednesday to pave the way for the program which will start in the fall.

Apprenticeship is a win-win scenario for employers and employees. The employee gets to train the apprentice to their exact qualification and the apprentice comes out with no student debt.

CareerSource intend to double the number of people involved in apprenticeship programs in Florida by this time next year.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren was live with participants in the program. Watch the full segment above.