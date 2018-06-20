Cooler sea temperatures could mean a slower hurricane season

Nine months ago, Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida and left it a mess.

“I think it was one storm that, I think, a lot of people underestimated it,” said Marco Island resident Eric Mulberry. “They didn’t think it was going to be as bad.”

A tropical expert who forecasts hurricanes says the Atlantic waters are cooler than normal. Warmer water helps fuel tropical systems.

But, with the temperatures staying on the cool side, this year may not be as active.

“You never know what happens,” said Marco Island resident Konrad Mayerhofer. “Storms can come every summer, and we have to prepare for the emergency.”

Mayerhofer said he survived Hurricane Andrew, Wilma and Irma. He says the key is to be ready for anything, despite learning the season could be calmer.

“When you have a problem, you don’t run away. You have to face the problem,” Mayerhofer said.

Some neighbors agree that being prepared helps, but Irma taught a pretty valuable lesson.

“Oh it did, just to keep aware that it can be way worse that it’s going to be or way less that it’s going to be,” said Naples resident Linda Keyes.

A tropical expert says the sea surface in the tropical Atlantic is three degrees cooler than last year at this time. Although it seems small, experts say that it can make a huge difference.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Emily Ford