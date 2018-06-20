8-year-old shocked after touching outlet in Fort Myers home

An 8-year-old boy was found shocked Wednesday evening, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department.

FMPD responded to a call to a single-family home on the 2000 block of Lane Avenue after a child came into contact with a 220 volt outlet behind a stove.

The child’s mother said she was in another room when his toy ended up behind the stove. The child then proceeded to go behind the stove and touch the power outlet.

The child was transported by ambulance to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition, FMPD said.

After being stabilized at Lee Memorial Hospital, the child was subsequently transferred to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

One neighbor said she performed CPR on the child until first responders were on scene. She said she could feel a pulse.

The child’s mother said the stove was installed by a next door neighbor.

“If you have children, keep the caps in the outlets. If you have an appliance installed, make sure they’re done by a license professional. If you have electrical issue outside of your home, call FPL or LCEC. If you’re not trained in that area, don’t mess with it yourself. Call the professionals,” said Division Chief of Training for Fort Myers Fire Department Chief Lance Pullen.

Trust WINK News to provide more details when they become available.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford