SWFL congressmen reject support for Trump administration policy of separating children at border

Three lawmakers representing Southwest Florida did not express support for the Trump administration policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

Rep. Francis Rooney said Monday he believes immigration reform needs to be drastically changed.

Rooney said he supports construction of a wall on the Mexican-U.S. border, but said he does not agree with the recent Trump administration policy that involves separating families at the border.

“Well I rather continue the procedure that President Bush and President Obama did of when they would have an illegal trying to cross the border they would detain the entire family together instead of separating out the kids,” Rooney said.

The “zero tolerance” policy is resulting in thousands of children are being separated from their parents — who are accused of illegally crossing the border.

Francis Rooney added the country needs more border protection.

“I think we have to be unemotional about it,” Francis Rooney said. “It is a very emotional issue. it is heart wrenching to see these kids snatched from their parents, but we’ve also got to realize that our border leaks like a sieve.”

A representative for Tom Rooney’s office said Monday he does not agree with the separation either, but it is the president’s polocy, so it is the president’s job to fix it.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said he is going to “ensure the provisions included in this week’s immigration bill puts an end to this cruel practice.

Author: Morgan Rynor