Signs, symptoms to look for with heat-related illnesses

Temperatures felt like the triple digits Tuesday across areas of Southwest Florida, according to WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District posted red flag warnings to look out for in connection with heat-related illnesses.

The post shows signs and symptoms of a heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash. It shows “what to look for” and “what to do.”

