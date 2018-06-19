Proposed fire assessment fee would add 3 new fire stations in Collier

A proposed fee would add three new fire stations in Collier County to help keep residents safe.

Sal D’Angelo, executive director at North Collier Fire Rescue District, is behind the proposal that would cost $254 a year and would appear on your tax collectors bill.

If approved, the proposal would fix 18-year-old fire trucks and add fire stations near Airport Pulling Road at Orange Blossom Drive, Vanderbilt Beach Road at Oaks Boulevard and Sun Century Road off U.S. 41.

Residents will get to vote on the proposal in August.

