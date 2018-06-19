Study says 1 million Florida homes at risk of tidal flooding

A group of scientists just released information about the effects of global warming on coastal property value.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists’ report, one million Florida homes worth $351 billion will be at risk of tidal flooding.

The UCS say this is due to accelerating sea level rise in the lower 48 states, primarily driven by climate change.

By 2045, their data predicts that seven Florida communities will be at risk, and one of those areas is Fort Myers Beach.

The states with the most homes at risk by the end of the century are Florida, New York and New Jersey.

Scientists say the first step towards change is for communities and lawmakers to be informed on the risks of rising sea levels.

The next important step, they say, is to invest in clean energy solutions.

If you are concerned about your home, you can search your zip code here.