Mother of son killed in hit-and-run advocates for ‘yellow alert’

A hit-and-run crash killed Tracy Miller’s son, Adam King exactly two years ago.

“I miss him terribly. I miss him very much,” Miller said. “He would’ve been 21 next month you know? Wonder what he would’ve been doing now.”

King was riding a motorcycle on Colonial Boulevard at the time of the crash.

“I remember him like an 18-year-old young man rebellious fun funny loyal loving, love to have a good time, love to ride his motorcycle,” Miler said. “Everybody loved him.”

Miller is fighting for a new tool that could have helped King that night.

“The yellow alert is put out by the emergency alert system, just like an Amber alert would be,” Miller said. I think it’s an in valuable thing that we need. I know my sons killer would’ve been caught that night.”

Authorities would activate the yellow alert if a death or serious injury resulted from a hit-and-run.

Miller is working with local law enforcement and groups like Mother’s Against Drunk Driving to push the bill into the 2019 legislative session.

“(It’s) incredibly important, I mean it’s important for the whole state,” said Lori Burke, of MADD. “We have almost 100,000 crashes every year in the state and those crashes, those are crashes that are hit and runs.”

Adam Costello —the driver who killed King— is behind bars after taking a plea deal. He was allegedly drinking with Dan Sinclair before the crash.

Sinclair was in court Tuesday and is accused of covering up the crime.

“The two people involved know what day it is. I know it is. They know what day it is,” Miller said. “They know Adam is watching because this is the day that Adam lost his life so I believe it’s karma.”

Florida ranks as one of the top states for hit-and-run crashes.

Adam’s mom sent a letter to a local senator hoping to work together on the yellow alert bill.

She said law enforcement, the state attorney’s office Crime Stoppers, and others support her on this mission.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

