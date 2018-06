Lee County approves lease for Germain Arena as a hurricane shelter

Lee County commission approved a new 30-year lease with the Germain Arena to continue using it for hurricane shelter purposes Tuesday.

According to the agenda report, the new agreement will also include plans to construct a new roof that can withstand a category 5 hurricane.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live with new details on the lease. Watch the full segment above.

