Lee County commissioners to fight opioid epidemic with lawsuits

Lee County is gearing up for a fight over opioids Tuesday.

County commissioners will move forward on securing an attorney for possible future lawsuits against opioid manufacturers in order to stay ahead of the epidemic.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a lawsuit against manufacturers, blaming large distributors for creating a crisis that has killed thousands of Floridians.

