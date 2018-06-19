LCSO warns of ‘jury duty scam’ involving impersonation of employee, judge

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents against a scam involving the impersonation of a sheriff’s office employee and judge.

It involves the scammer calling the victim stating an arrest warrant “has been issued for failure to show up for jury duty or grand jury summons,” the sheriff’s office said.

The caller informed the victim it can be avoided if a fine is paid, and the scammer then provided a list of instructions to purchase a reloadable prepaid card.

There haven’t been reports of victims losing money to this scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office does not contact people via phone, email or text when asking for money, as well as threatening arrest for those who fail to respond to a jury summons.

The sheriff’s office provided the following tips when dealing with a scam like this:

come by mail.

prepaid card is most certainly a scam.

follow up with the Lee County Clerk of Court at 239-533-9153.

follow up with the Lee County Clerk of Court at 239-533-9153. To report it as a scam, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fraud Line at 239-258-3292.