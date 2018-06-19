How to create a strong password

The global cyber security threat is continuing to rise as more malware is being launched than ever before with 230,000 new malware samples every day. The cybercrime damage costs are predicted to hit six trillion dollars annually by 2021. Below are some tips on how to create a safe password.

How strong is your password?

According to Fortune.com the number one used password in 2017 was 123456. The second was password. Others that made the list were iloveyou, football, and starwars. Security experts are now suggesting to create a “pass-phrase” that is 20 characters long and consists of random words strung together along with numbers, symbols and upper and lower case letters. Consider using a money sign instead of an s or a one instead of an l. Another tip: don’t just use one password. It’s possible that someone working at a site where you use that password could use it to break into your other accounts. Consider using a password manager. Programs or web services like RoboForm or LastPass help you create very strong passwords for all of your sites and then store them in one place. You can test your password strength at passwordmeter.com, howsecureismypassword.net, or lastpass.com/howsecure.php. All three sites will give you insight on just how strong your password actually is.

“If you’re not protecting yourself, if you’re not taking the necessary steps to protect yourself, you’re literally putting yourself out there for something to happen and they will take it,” said James Alexander, CEO and President of JITA Medical Billing & Consulting.

You can also consider using multi-factor authentication. Many services offer an option to verify your identity if someone logs on to your account from an unrecognized device. They’ll send you a text with a code you need to type in to verify it’s really you.

Contributors to this news report include: Katie Campbell, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire