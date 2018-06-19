Cape woman sees results after trash left on street for weeks

In Julia Weaver’s front yard there may be leftover garbage and soda cans, but for her it’s progress.

“My heart was jumping for joy,” Weaver said. “I was texting my husband I was like finally this is happening you won’t believe it.”

Before Tuesday morning, a pile of garbage was sitting in Weaver’s front yard for about a month.

“Our previous homeowners left that trash there so we kind of had no say in it, Weaver said.

Weaver said she’s called Waste Pro approximately 15 times, but nothing has changed.

“They just kept on promising us, promising us the world. We’re going to come we’re going to send the supervisor,” Weaver said. Is the sticker on the trash? Has the supervisor been? Is there construction there? Different stories all the time.”

Donna and Mike Smith said bags of trash and piles of cardboard have sat in their driveway for two weeks.

“The wind blows or we have a storm and we’re going down the street picking it up,” Donna said. Trying to keep the neighborhood from looking bad.”

A spokesperson for the city told WINK News the contract between the city and Waste Pro is being evaluating, and are now “looking for ways to improve service delivery to our residents.”

“I mean it smelling the owls are there and it’s very embarrassing,” Weaver said.

Council member Jessica Cosden provided WINK News emails dating back to April as she’s been fighting what she’s calling “littering” from Waste Pro, when trash flies right off the trucks.

Waste Pro said they’re looking at routing methods that can help along with addressing what they call random “move outs” and lack of preparation at the curb.

The city said right now there are no plans to contract with another company.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

