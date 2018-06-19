Beat the SWFL heat without breaking the bank

Southwest Florida has been experiencing summertime temperatures just two days away from the official start of summer.

If residents are not careful with their air conditioner, the heat can wreak havoc on electricity bills.

The easiest way to stay cool and save money is to keep your air conditioner above 78 degrees, according to Karen Ryan from Lee County Electric Cooperative.

“Every degree below 78 adds eight percent to your cooling costs,” Ryan said.

This came as quite a surprise for some residents like Buffy Lipscomb.

“Wow. Because I always thought you were OK at like 74 [degrees] and we put ours down the hotter it gets,” Lipscomb said.

Officials said the only surefire way to keep your air conditioner bill low is to use it as little as possible.

“There are lots of things you can do to beat the heat. You know, the beaches are right there, a nice shade tree,” Ryan said.

But some argue it’s a price they are willing to pay.

“Oh heck yeah. It’s worth the cost,” resident Eric Johnson said.

LCEC has partnered with the United Way to offer assistance to people having trouble paying their electric bills during extreme heat. For more information, click here.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: WINK News