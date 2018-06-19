3 arrested in Cape Coral drug investigation

Three people were arrested in connection with an drug sales and trafficking investigation, the Cape Coral Police Department said Tuesday.

There was an ongoing investigation into a narcotics distribution operation that was spearheaded by Jeremiah Evans, 28, police said. There was probable cause for the arrests of Chaunce Neal, 28, and Felix Perkins, 30, for allegedly selling, distributing and possessing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Evans and Neal were arrested on several felony charges and taken to the Lee County Jail, according to police. Additional charges were brought against Perkins, who was already at the Lee County Jail.

Police served a search warrant around 1:40 p.m. Friday to a home on the 500 block of Diplomat Parkway East and detained Evans. Several firearms were also found, but further investigation is required, police said.

Neal was in possession of approximately 30 grams of cocaine and 2.5 grams of fentanyl, according to police. He was later taken into custody around the same time the search warrant was served at the Golden Corral on 410 Andalusia Blvd.

Writer: Rachel Ravina