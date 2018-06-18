Suspects sought in weekend SWFL home invasion & robbery

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who robbed a Lehigh Acres family at gunpoint this weekend.

Three masked men entered the home around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 5300 block of Beck Street in Lehigh Acres and threatened the residents at gunpoint, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

There were cash, electronics, credit cards and personal identification information stolen from the home, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspects then fled in the resident’s 2018 Camaro.

The Camero was later recovered, Crime Stoppers said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

*Note: Only photos of two of the three suspects were available.