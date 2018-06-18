FORT MYERS

Scattered storms for Monday

Published: June 18, 2018
Updated: June 18, 2018 6:26 AM EDT

There will be a high of 94 degrees with scattered storms for Monday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“The heat is not going anywhere, today could be, temperature-wise, the hottest day of the year so far,” said Devitt.

View an hourly forecast here. 

