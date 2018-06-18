Scattered storms for Monday

There will be a high of 94 degrees with scattered storms for Monday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“The heat is not going anywhere, today could be, temperature-wise, the hottest day of the year so far,” said Devitt.

HAPPY MONDAY! Beautiful start across SW Florida! The humidity levels? Not so beautiful. Today could be the hottest day of the year (so far). Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Stay cool! #swfl pic.twitter.com/hfZAg61CDn — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 18, 2018

