Sanibel mayor to recruit more support to fight Lake O releases

The Mayor of Sanibel is continuing his fight against the Army Corps of Engineers Monday with a presentation at the Fort Myers Beach town council meeting.

Mayor Ruane is looking to unite the cities and counties of Southwest Florida to challenge the releases of water from Lake Okeechobee.

After making a stop on Fort Myers Beach, he will be appearing at Fort Myers City Council at 4:30 p.m. and Cape Coral Monday evening.

Tracey Gore, Mayor of Fort Myers Beach, is also joining in the cause.

Gore says the biggest thing they can do is to become one voice and to work towards a solution year-round.

