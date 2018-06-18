Neighbors react to life near south Fort Myers mine

Residents living near expressed their concerns over a mine along Devore Lane.

Lime rock mining facilities send shockwaves daily through the neighborhood, just south of Alico Road.

“We knew there was a mine but we had no idea what that entailed,” said resident Nathan Buehler.

WINK News reached out to Youngquist Brothers, the nearby mine, and their CFO said the facility operates here legally and takes neighbors’ concerns into consideration.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby checked in with neighbors. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

