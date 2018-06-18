Fort Myers school safety plan to cost $500,000

The start-up plan to put police in every Fort Myers school will cost $500,000 for just two months.

The Fort Myers City Council will dip into reserve funds to create 15 officer positions and two sergeant positions to comply with Senate Bill 7026, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

That money will only cover the cost of those officers for August and September.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft