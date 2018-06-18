County officials remind residents to apply for special needs hurricane shelters

Lee and Collier County officials are reminding residents with special needs to register for hurricane shelters as soon as possible.

Special needs shelters are designed to keep important medical equipment running and to create a welcoming environment for those with mental health and other challenges.

Registration for these shelters expires after one year, so even if you have registered in previous years, you will need to register again.

In the event of a hurricane, applications are not processed during a five-day forecast cone. It is best to register beforehand.

Lee County residents can register here.

For information call: 239-533-0640

Collier County residents can apply here.

For information call: 239-252-3600

