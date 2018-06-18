Cape residents react to trash left on streets for weeks

Several residents expressed their frustrations over piles of garbage sitting out for weeks near Southwest Seventh Terrace.

Donna and Mike Smith moved to Cape Coral just two weeks ago, but they say bags of trash and piles of cardboard have sat at the end of their driveway.

“They picked up the regular trash in the canisters and buzzed on down the road,” Donna said.

David Joplin, who lives across the street, said he’s having the same problem.

“We’ve called twice and it’s still been sitting here nobody’s showed up,” Joplin said.

In another neighborhood, Sam Yaffey is behind the fight to get this pile of junk out of her neighborhood that she says “has been sitting here since before Memorial Day.”

“It’s a problem that’s going on and on and on and we’re just plain tired of it,” Yaffey said.

Council member Jennifer Nelson posted on Facebook saying she spoke with her Waste Pro driver, and plans to make a report about it council.

But some said they’re fed up.

“If we are paying them to manage a contract, why isn’t it being managed?” Yaffey said.

Others offered to help dispose of the trash.

“I try to keep an eye out for the guy,” Mike said. “If he comes out, I’ll help him load up the stuff in the truck just to get rid of it.”

Another pile has one of the stickers on it telling the homeowners to call Waste Pro to schedule a special pickup. Neighbors said they’ve called multiple times, but no changes have been made.

