5 arrested in connection with Fort Myers homicide to be charged Monday

The five people who were arrested in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man will be formally charged Monday.

Edey Cardenas, 21, Mario Benitez, 22, Roger Ludenas, 21, Taquan Brown, 27, and Cheyenne Marron, 22, were all arrested in connection to the death of Daryl Scott who was found shot to death May 13.

It’s believed the suspects knew Scott, who was a father of three, and targeted him for a robbery, police said.

The five suspects are being held without bond and face second-degree murder charges.

