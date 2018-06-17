SWFL neighbors blame murky canal water on continued Lake O releases

Neighbors in SWFL are voicing their frustrations about the poor water quality around their homes and their community.

A video from a canal along the Orange Harbour Mobile Home Park near Alva shows the murky waters.

The people who live there say the problem stems from the Lake Okeechobee releases, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers disagrees.

One woman who lives in the area says only a month ago, she could see shells on the bottom of the canal, but now, the water is much too murky to see much of anything.

She adds that right after the releases started, the water turned the murky brown color it is currently.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says releases from Lake Okeechobee are not solely to blame for the change in water quality. They say a lot of that is the result of runoff from local drainage during the rainy season.

But neighbors in the vicinity say they strongly disagree.

“I’ve been here on this property on the waterfront for four years. And every time they let the water out, I see the change in the water instantly. Within the first couple of weeks,” said one neighbor.

Officials say they plan on continuing the releases for at least the next few days. They have not announced their plan after that.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown