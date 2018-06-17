Reporter:Janae MuchmoreWriter:Rachel Ravina Published: June 17, 2018 8:42 AM EDT Updated: June 17, 2018 8:50 AM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Father’s Day freebies around SWFL PHOTOS: SWFL celebrates Father’s Day MANASOT Charlotte County golf club offers Father’s Day tournament Published: June 17, 2018 8:42 AM EDT Updated: June 17, 2018 8:50 AM EDT Dads across Southwest Florida can spend their Father’s Day on the golf course. The Father’s Day Golf Tournament takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club on 100 Rotonda Circle in Charlotte County. Reporter:Janae MuchmoreWriter:Rachel Ravina SHARE