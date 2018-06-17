MANASOT

Charlotte County golf club offers Father’s Day tournament

Published: June 17, 2018 8:42 AM EDT
Updated: June 17, 2018 8:50 AM EDT

Dads across Southwest Florida can spend their Father’s Day on the golf course.

The Father’s Day Golf Tournament takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club on 100 Rotonda Circle in Charlotte County.

Reporter:Janae Muchmore
Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media