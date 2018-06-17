Cape officials will meet Monday to discuss mooring field in Bimini Basin

On Monday, Cape Coral leaders will hold a special meeting to address adding a mooring field to Bimini Basin.

The mooring field would act as a parking lot for boats. The city says it would help establish regulations for anchoring boats in the basin.

However, some say that the field should come with some caveats, like more testing for fecal matter in the water itself.

The council could approve an additional $75,000 to build it.

The meeting will be Monday at 4 p.m.

Writer: Erica Brown