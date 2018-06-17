Cape leaders to debate funding for road widening project this week

Cape Coral officials will meet Monday to discuss funding for a road widening project in the city that is already underway.

It would expand a two-lane section from just south of Diplomat Parkway to a four-lane road with a median to Embers Parkway.

The project would include a new big bridge over the Hermosa Canal as well.

The project is expected to cost more than $6 million and will be paid for with county reserves, the city of Cape Coral and toll money.

