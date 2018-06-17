Canterbury father & son duo reflect on memories made on the baseball field

There are countless examples of successful athletes crediting their fathers for years of support and mentoring.

In the case of the Canterbury Cougars, Coach Frank Turco and his son Trennen were both a big part of making the Canterbury baseball team champions this year.

And while the father and son duo won’t be able to work together forever ON the field, they are sure to remember those moments long after they step off of it.

“He earned his spot out there. This is the only year I’m gonna get to coach him,” Frank said.

And Trennen cherished every moment of it.

“A surreal experience. Like last game, the regional finals game, I caught the last two outs as well and to make the diving catch, it was an incredible experience,” he said.

“It’s really been a great feeling,” Frank added. “Because we’ll have memories that will last us a lifetime.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown