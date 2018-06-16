Fort Myers

Sun & clouds, scattered storms for Saturday

Published: June 16, 2018 6:39 AM EDT

There will be a high of 93 degrees with scattered storms for Saturday, according to WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“Get out there! We’re going to have sunshine for a while, but beat the rain because we are expecting to see scattered showers later today and on Father’s Day,” Silverang said.

